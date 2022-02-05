GXChain One Day Volume Reaches $14.42 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00003778 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 3% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $117.51 million and approximately $14.42 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002763 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,961,759 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

