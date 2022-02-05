HaloDAO Trading 29.6% Lower This Week (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. HaloDAO has a market cap of $178,006.98 and approximately $694.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00052029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.90 or 0.07262000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00057261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,478.14 or 0.99941561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053927 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006580 BTC.

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

