Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) Shares Down 1.7%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NEO:HALO)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$33.66 and last traded at C$33.70. 787,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,038,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.11, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.99. The stock has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.44.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.94 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.