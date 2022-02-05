Hamster (HAM) Market Cap Achieves $20.16 Million

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hamster has a market capitalization of $20.16 million and $610,702.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.55 or 0.07203403 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00053289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,533.56 or 0.99875662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00052635 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006511 BTC.

