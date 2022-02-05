Handshake (HNS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $278,806.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $104.02 million and approximately $278,806.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,632.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.07 or 0.07263793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00293935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.62 or 0.00772520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011524 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00070704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00405887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.00234151 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 463,541,205 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

