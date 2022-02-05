Handy Hits 24 Hour Volume of $91,455.00 (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Handy has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Handy has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $91,455.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.22 or 0.07269912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00053927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,536.41 or 1.00147160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00053190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006573 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

