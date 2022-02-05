Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $109.08 or 0.00262997 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $72.90 million and $15.88 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 684,353 coins and its circulating supply is 668,303 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

