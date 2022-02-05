HashBX (HBX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $40.00

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 60.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One HashBX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HashBX has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $40.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded up 280.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042948 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00111457 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

