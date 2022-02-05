Hathor (HTR) Hits Market Capitalization of $179.67 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001914 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hathor has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $179.67 million and $10.63 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00051059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.51 or 0.07216173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00053026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,453.81 or 0.99962084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052651 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006492 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 902,246,976 coins and its circulating supply is 226,301,976 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

