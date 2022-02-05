Haven Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.61 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.61 million and approximately $795,329.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.16 or 0.00005227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,399.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.38 or 0.07283684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00294990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.36 or 0.00776258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011625 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00071168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00404887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.77 or 0.00238577 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,621,803 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

