Head-To-Head Comparison: Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Community Healthcare Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $284.11 million 7.76 $32.01 million $0.45 40.33 Community Healthcare Trust $75.68 million 14.22 $19.08 million $0.84 51.27

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust. Retail Opportunity Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Retail Opportunity Investments and Community Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 1 0 2 0 2.33 Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.58%. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.73%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Retail Opportunity Investments.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 18.96% 4.10% 1.88% Community Healthcare Trust 24.72% 4.81% 2.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 97.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 207.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Opportunity Investments has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Retail Opportunity Investments on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers. The company was founded by Timothy G. Wallace on March 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

