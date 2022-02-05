Head to Head Contrast: 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) and Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) and Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

22nd Century Group has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedish Match AB (publ) has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

28.5% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 22nd Century Group and Swedish Match AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group -82.69% -38.09% -33.96% Swedish Match AB (publ) 33.62% -84.22% 37.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 22nd Century Group and Swedish Match AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group $28.10 million 12.57 -$19.71 million ($0.17) -12.76 Swedish Match AB (publ) $1.82 billion 6.87 $532.68 million $0.44 17.83

Swedish Match AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than 22nd Century Group. 22nd Century Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swedish Match AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 22nd Century Group and Swedish Match AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Swedish Match AB (publ) 1 1 7 0 2.67

22nd Century Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 211.06%. Given 22nd Century Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 22nd Century Group is more favorable than Swedish Match AB (publ).

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques. The company was founded on September 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars. The Lights segment develops and trades matches, lighters, razors, batteries, light bulbs, and toothpicks. The Other Operations segment consists of corporate and Swedish distribution functions.The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

