Head-To-Head Contrast: CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) & Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) and CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and CTT – Correios De Portugal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 3.62% 7.76% 0.77% CTT – Correios De Portugal N/A N/A N/A

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTT – Correios De Portugal has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and CTT – Correios De Portugal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 1 4 4 0 2.33 CTT – Correios De Portugal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München currently has a consensus price target of $241.00, indicating a potential upside of 680.74%. Given Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München is more favorable than CTT – Correios De Portugal.

Dividends

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CTT – Correios De Portugal pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and CTT – Correios De Portugal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $62.70 billion 0.69 $1.38 billion $1.95 15.83 CTT – Correios De Portugal $851.29 million 0.91 $19.04 million N/A N/A

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has higher revenue and earnings than CTT – Correios De Portugal.

Summary

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München beats CTT – Correios De Portugal on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business. The Property-Casualty Reinsurance segment covers global property-casualty reinsurance business. The ERGO Life and Health Germany segment includes German life and health primary insurance business, global travel insurance business, and digital ventures business. The EGRO Property-Casualty Germany segment covers German property-casualty insurance business, excluding digital ventures business. The ERGO International segment focuses on primary insurance business outside Germany. The company was founded by Carl von Thieme on April 3, 1880 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services. The company operates a retail network of 2,370 contact points with 539 post offices; 1,831 postal agencies; and 1,933 stamp sale points, as well as 117 automatic stamp vending machines and 14 automatic postal product vending machines. It also operates a sorting network of three production and logistics centers, 5 logistics and delivery centers, and a transport network with 3,697 vehicles. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.