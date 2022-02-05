Head to Head Contrast: Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) versus Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -6.76% 15.03% 3.24% Taboola.com N/A N/A N/A

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Taboola.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 0.94 -$245.80 million ($0.98) -12.33 Taboola.com N/A N/A -$20.94 million N/A N/A

Taboola.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rackspace Technology and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 3 5 0 2.63 Taboola.com 0 0 7 0 3.00

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus target price of $21.21, suggesting a potential upside of 75.61%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 99.90%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Rackspace Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Rackspace Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

