Head to Head Survey: Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) vs. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Bottomline Technologies (de) has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shopify has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bottomline Technologies (de) and Shopify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies (de) 1 7 0 0 1.88 Shopify 0 13 20 0 2.61

Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus target price of $54.17, suggesting a potential downside of 4.23%. Shopify has a consensus target price of $1,539.63, suggesting a potential upside of 75.76%. Given Shopify’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shopify is more favorable than Bottomline Technologies (de).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bottomline Technologies (de) and Shopify’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies (de) $471.40 million 5.42 -$16.29 million ($0.50) -113.12 Shopify $2.93 billion 37.31 $319.51 million $26.83 32.65

Shopify has higher revenue and earnings than Bottomline Technologies (de). Bottomline Technologies (de) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shopify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bottomline Technologies (de) and Shopify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies (de) -4.47% 0.81% 0.45% Shopify 81.00% 5.63% 4.73%

Summary

Shopify beats Bottomline Technologies (de) on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management. The Banking Solutions segment offers solutions that are specifically designed for banking and financial institution customers. The Payments and Transactional Documents segment supplies software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions including making and collecting payments, sending and receiving invoices, and generating and storing business documents. The Other segment consists healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management solutions. The company was founded by Daniel M. McGurl and James L. Loomis in May 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting. It focuses on merchant and subscription solutions. The company was founded by Tobias Albin Lütke, Daniel Weinand, and Scott Lake on September 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

