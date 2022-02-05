Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) vs. Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust of America 14.47% 3.43% 1.63% Equinix 6.59% 6.01% 2.32%

Healthcare Trust of America has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Healthcare Trust of America pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $11.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Healthcare Trust of America pays out 260.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix pays out 241.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Trust of America has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Equinix has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Equinix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust of America $738.97 million 9.50 $52.62 million $0.50 63.56 Equinix $6.00 billion 10.54 $369.78 million $4.75 147.82

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Trust of America. Healthcare Trust of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Healthcare Trust of America and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust of America 0 6 2 0 2.25 Equinix 0 7 11 1 2.68

Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus price target of $33.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.36%. Equinix has a consensus price target of $872.29, indicating a potential upside of 24.23%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Healthcare Trust of America.

Summary

Equinix beats Healthcare Trust of America on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Jay Steven Adelson and Albert M. Avery, IV on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

