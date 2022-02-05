Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report sales of $153.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.70 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $152.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $624.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.60 million to $639.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $639.52 million, with estimates ranging from $615.24 million to $664.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,134,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,340,000 after purchasing an additional 94,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,710,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,520,000 after purchasing an additional 89,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Heartland Express by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Heartland Express by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 91,224 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.