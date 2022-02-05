Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Acquired by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.29% of Heartland Express worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,478,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,710,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,520,000 after buying an additional 89,413 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

HTLD stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

