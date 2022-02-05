Hegic (HEGIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.59 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $31.59 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00043001 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00111280 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.