Hegic Price Hits $0.0457 on Major Exchanges (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $32.14 million and $2.70 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043179 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00111878 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

