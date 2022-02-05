HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $76.82

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.82 and traded as low as $72.53. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $72.53, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average is $76.82.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

