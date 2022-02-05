Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.01

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.01 and traded as low as $86.15. Heineken shares last traded at $86.16, with a volume of 1,870 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average is $91.01.

About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding NV engages in the management and supervision of the Heineken group, and production and distribution of beer and other beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office and Other/Eliminations.

