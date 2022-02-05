HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €90.46 ($101.64).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($105.73) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($76.40) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

HelloFresh stock opened at €54.68 ($61.44) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €67.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €78.39. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €53.15 ($59.72) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($109.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

