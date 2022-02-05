Helmet.insure Hits Market Cap of $2.58 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $192,403.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,452,890 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

