HempCoin Trading Up 1.8% This Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $291.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,615.10 or 0.99959138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00074255 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00020759 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00030064 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.15 or 0.00504767 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,041,163 coins and its circulating supply is 264,906,013 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

