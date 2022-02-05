Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.33

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $4.66. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 163,523 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLDCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

