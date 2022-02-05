Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,379.35

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,379.35 ($18.54) and traded as low as GBX 1,341.31 ($18.03). Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,365 ($18.35), with a volume of 2,805 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,379.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,398.05. The stock has a market cap of £107.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Henderson Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

