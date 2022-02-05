HEROcoin Market Cap Reaches $4.44 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $42,851.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

