Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.60

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and traded as low as $14.06. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 176,281 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HXGBY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

