Hiblocks Reaches Market Cap of $26.06 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $26.06 million and $578,990.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00051160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.71 or 0.07208464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00053327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,536.96 or 0.99848974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00052664 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006484 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.