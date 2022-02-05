HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 85,145 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,235 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,145 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $49,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,059,202,000 after buying an additional 288,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,248,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,101,812,000 after buying an additional 165,808 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $91.87 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

