HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $38,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $100.85 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $108.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

