HighTower Advisors LLC Has $37.59 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $37,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $147.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

