HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $49,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,259,000 after acquiring an additional 236,298 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,577,000 after acquiring an additional 85,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,200,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,560,000 after buying an additional 30,283 shares during the period.

IWR opened at $76.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

