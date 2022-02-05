HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,538 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $44,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Deere & Company by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 11.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 185,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 48,797.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 46,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $369.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $298.54 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.82.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

