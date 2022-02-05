HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of MetLife worth $37,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 385.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 81.3% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $68.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

