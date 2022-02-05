HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 11,428 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,428 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $44,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,814,000 after purchasing an additional 95,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,291,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,006,000 after purchasing an additional 289,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $206.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.55. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.24 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.