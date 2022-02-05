Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCHDF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

