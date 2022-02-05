Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

