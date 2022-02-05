Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Raised by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 35,612 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $46,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,162,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,108,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 75,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after buying an additional 61,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

HON opened at $191.50 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.03 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

