Hord Price Tops $0.0681 on Major Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Hord coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hord has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Hord has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and $604,962.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00051450 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.62 or 0.07245611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00053782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,580.55 or 1.00237643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00053061 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,484,788 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars.

