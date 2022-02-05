Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.25

Shares of Hornby PLC (LON:HRN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.25 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.67). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 47.30 ($0.64), with a volume of 42,063 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 44.25. The company has a market cap of £78.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.67.

About Hornby (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and distribution of hobby and interactive products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, power and control products, building accessory packs, track pieces and extension packs, tradition analogue control, digital command control, software products, people and animals products, and paints and weathering powders.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hornby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.