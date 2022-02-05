Hot Cross Trading Up 3.7% This Week (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $34.30 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00051573 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.00 or 0.07204479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00053813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,132.81 or 0.99343017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00053141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom . The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross

Hot Cross Coin Trading

