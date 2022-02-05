Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 146,483 Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,483 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 1.04% of Sports Entertainment Acquisition worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEAH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 250.8% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 46,113 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE SEAH opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

About Sports Entertainment Acquisition

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.