Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 5,538 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,561 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,172 shares of company stock valued at $55,000,712. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $403.54 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.90 and a 200 day moving average of $457.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. boosted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.13.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.