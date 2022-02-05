Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 61,093 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,093 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.16% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDXJ opened at $38.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.