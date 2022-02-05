Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 20,627 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of PVH worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,039,000 after acquiring an additional 140,276 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $292,613,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $259,733,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PVH by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,907 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PVH by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,848,000 after acquiring an additional 426,297 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.09 and its 200-day moving average is $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $89.33 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

