Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 27,141 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,141 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Equitable worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 44.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after acquiring an additional 92,905 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 12.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after acquiring an additional 74,842 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other Equitable news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $473,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

