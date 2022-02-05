Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 76,321 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 2,505.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,321 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Q2 worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 28.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,410,000 after purchasing an additional 65,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

Q2 stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $4,849,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,566 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

