Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 690,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,741,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 1.38% of Corner Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.